Belgian Cannes Best Actress winner Emilie Dequenne passes away at 43

Belgian actress Emilie Dequenne, who won the Best Actress award at Cannes 1999 for her performance in debut film 'Rosetta' passed away at the age of 43, reported a media outlet.

The actress, who revealed she was battling a rare adrenal gland cancer in October 2023, died in a hospital on the outskirts of Paris on Sunday evening, her agent Danielle Gain announced to AFP, as quoted by the outlet.