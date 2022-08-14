Kendrick Lamar, Taylor Swift, Jeremy Lin, Naomi Osaka short films qualified for Oscar consideration

A decade after the debut of her much-praised power ballad “All Too Well,” Swift wrote and directed the 14-minute film (see it here), which ran at the AMC Lincoln Square for one week last fall, from 12 November (the day of its premiere there) until 18 November.

And while though that time would have disqualified it from the best picture competition this year, which requires a release within the calendar year prior to the Oscars ceremony, it works perfectly for the best live-action short race. The eligibility period for which opened on 1 October, 2021, and ends on 30 September, 2019.

Swift, who has never had an Oscar nomination but is this year gaining attention for her original song “Carolina,” which is used in the film Where the Crawdads Sing, gave ‘All Too Well: The Short Film’ some fresh energy during the Tribeca Film Festival during the summer.