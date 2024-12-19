No quitting: Bollywood's Aamir Khan wants to keep acting

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Bollywood superstar and filmmaker Aamir Khan considered quitting cinema for good after dominating the Indian film industry for more than four decades.

"It was in the middle of Covid and I was... thinking of a lot of things, and I suddenly felt that I had spent all of my adult life in this magical world of cinema," Khan told AFP in London, draped in a heavy purple shawl and sporting a handlebar moustache.

He is not wrong, having helped shape Indian cinematic culture for years, becoming one of Bollywood's most popular actors.

He has amassed a formidable oeuvre of Hindi-language films, including 'Lagaan', nominated for best foreign language film at the Oscars in 2002, as well as movies such as '3 Idiots', 'Dangal' and 'Taare Zameen Par' (Like Stars on Earth).

Starting as a child actor in the 1970s and synonymous with Bollywood ever since, Khan realised he had "not really given the kind of bandwidth to my personal life that I would have liked to".