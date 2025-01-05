Hollywood A-listers set to shine at Golden Globes

Hollywood's best and brightest from film and television will hit the red carpet Sunday for the Golden Globes, the year's first major showbiz awards gala, with surreal narco-musical 'Emilia Perez' leading the movie pack.

French director Jacques Audiard's genre-defying film about a Mexican drug lord who transitions to life as a woman, which first made waves at the Cannes festival last year, earned 10 nominations -- the most ever for a comedy/musical.

'Emilia Perez' -- which is almost entirely in Spanish -- is hoping a big night at the Globes, which are seen as a bellwether for the Academy Awards, could propel it to Oscars success in early March.

"It's a true musical that wowed people," Deadline awards columnist Pete Hammond told AFP. "I think it's got the international thing going for it, and it just swept the European Film Awards."