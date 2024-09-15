'Tumbbad 2' announced amidst re-release success of Tumbbad

Indian actor Sohum Shah has officially announced ‘Tumbbad 2’, following the successful re-release of ‘Tumbbad’ in theatres after six years.

Taking to his Instagram account on Saturday, Sohum made the announcement through a video teaser that features characters Vinayak and his son Pandurang, with a voiceover from Sohum Shah. The teaser ends with ominous words hinting at a darker and larger-scale sequel.

Tumbbad shattered its original box office records upon re-release, even surpassing iconic films like ‘Sholay’, ‘Mughal-e-Azam’, and ‘Rockstar’ in terms of opening day collections.