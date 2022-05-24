Movies

Kate Moss expected to testify at Depp v Heard trial

In this AFP file photo taken on 4 September, 2015 US actor Johnny Depp and his former wife US actress Amber HeardFile Photo

Moss, who went out with the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star from 1994 to 1997, is being called to the witness stand by Depp's legal team, the New York Post and other US media said.

36-year-old Heard, during her testimony earlier this month, mentioned a reported incident in which Depp was alleged to have pushed Moss down a flight of stairs.

That reference provided an opening to Depp’s lawyers to call Moss as a witness to address the allegation.

Depp, 58, filed suit against Heard over an op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post in December 2018 in which she described herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse”.

Heard, who had a starring role in ‘Aquaman’, did not name Depp in the op-ed, but he sued her for implying he was a domestic abuser and is seeking $50 million in damages

Texas-born Heard countersued, asking for $100 million and claiming that she suffered “rampant physical violence and abuse” at his hands.

Depp, during his four days on the witness stand, denied ever striking Heard or any other woman and claimed that she was the one who was frequently violent.

