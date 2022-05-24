Kate Moss expected to testify at Depp v Heard trial

Moss, who went out with the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star from 1994 to 1997, is being called to the witness stand by Depp's legal team, the New York Post and other US media said.

36-year-old Heard, during her testimony earlier this month, mentioned a reported incident in which Depp was alleged to have pushed Moss down a flight of stairs.

That reference provided an opening to Depp’s lawyers to call Moss as a witness to address the allegation.