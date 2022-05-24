Kate Moss expected to testify at Depp v Heard trial

Depp, 58, filed suit against Heard over an op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post in December 2018 in which she described herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse”.
Heard, who had a starring role in ‘Aquaman’, did not name Depp in the op-ed, but he sued her for implying he was a domestic abuser and is seeking $50 million in damages
Texas-born Heard countersued, asking for $100 million and claiming that she suffered “rampant physical violence and abuse” at his hands.
Depp, during his four days on the witness stand, denied ever striking Heard or any other woman and claimed that she was the one who was frequently violent.