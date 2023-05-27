Three generations of Italian cinema on show at Cannes

Italian cinema has shown its vitality at the Cannes Film Festival, with three different generations of filmmakers in the race for the Palme d'Or to be decided on Saturday.

Alice Rohrwacher, 41, represents the new guard with her third film ‘La Chimera’ that premiered Friday, a comic tale of corruption that also explores deeper themes.

"I wanted to make a film about connections... I show these links and explore important issues like death and the afterlife but in the lightest, most fun and stupid way possible," she told AFP.