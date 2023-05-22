Monarchy is 'theatre', says Jude Law

Jude Law has become an immediate awards contender for his demonic performance as English King Henry VIII at Cannes, but he told reporters on Monday that he sees the current British monarchy as "theatre".

"I am not one for gossip... I don't really enjoy following tittle-tattle stories," Law said when asked about the soap opera that currently surrounds the royal family.

"I kind of see it like theatre, although I am slightly more obsessed by theatre," he added.

Law gives a brutish, scene-stealing turn as the 16th-century wife-killing monarch in ‘Firebrand’, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival late Sunday.