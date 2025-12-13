Shah Rukh Khan meets GOAT, shares iconic moment with Messi in Kolkata

The meeting was made even more special as SRK's son, AbRam, also shared the joyous moment with the celebrated sportsman. The father-son duo was all smiles as they posed for pictures with Messi, which quickly went viral on social media.

Earlier, SRK and AbRam arrived at the Kolkata airport.

In one of the clips shared by fans across social media, the 'Pathaan' star could be seen making an exit from the airport, exuding his usual swag and charm. SRK also made sure to oblige his fans with a quick wave before leaving the premises.

SRK, who co-owns the KKR team in IPL, previously confirmed his presence at the Kolkata leg of Messi's GOAT Tour 2025.