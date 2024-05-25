'The Shameless': Anasuya Sengupta becomes first Indian to win best actress at Cannes

In an unprecedented and momentous event, Anasuya Sengupta has become the first Indian actor to win the prestigious Best Actress award at the Cannes Film Festival.

This historic achievement was for her remarkable performance in 'The Shameless', a gripping film that competed in the Un Certain Regard section of the 77th edition of the festival.

"This is for the queer community everywhere, and all other marginalised communities all over the world, for bravely fighting a fight they shouldn't have to fight," Anasuya passionately stated upon receiving her award.