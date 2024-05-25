Escaped Iranian director receives ovations at Cannes

It is one of the most dramatic storylines ever delivered at Cannes: Iranian director Mohammad Rasoulof walked the red carpet Friday after fleeing a prison sentence in his home country just days before the film festival.

He received raucous standing ovations before and after the gala screening of ‘The Seed of the Sacred Fig’, which is competing for the top prize Palme d'Or.

"I hope the entire apparatus of oppression and dictatorship will disappear from Iran," he told the packed Cannes theatre, where he brandished photos of the movie's actors.

Made underground in Iran on a tiny budget, it tells the story of a court prosecutor whose family life is torn apart by the "Women, Life, Freedom" protests that convulsed the country in 2022-23.

Friday was the last day of the Cannes Film Festival screenings, with the winners from the 22 entries to be announced today, Saturday by a jury led by ‘Barbie’ director Greta Gerwig.