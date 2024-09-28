'Ballerina' trailer: Ana de Armas trains to become assassin in John Wick spinoff

Lionsgate has released the highly anticipated first trailer for 'Ballerina', a thrilling addition to the 'John Wick' universe.

The trailer shared by Lionsgate Movies' official social media handles, showcases Ana de Armas in her role as Eve Macarro, a young woman recruited to train at an elite assassin academy.

Under the guidance of a fierce instructor played by Sharon Duncan-Brewster and mentor Ian McShane, she embarks on a rigorous journey to master the art of assassination.