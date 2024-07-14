Anthony Mackie soars as Captain America in 'Brave New World' teaser

Marvel Studios has unleashed the first thrilling glimpse into the highly anticipated instalment of Captain America's saga with the release of the teaser trailer for 'Captain America: Brave New World,' starring Anthony Mackie.

Set to hit US theatres on 14 February, 2025, the film promises to continue the legacy of the iconic superhero in grand style.

In the teaser released on Marvel Entertainment's official YouTube channel, Anthony Mackie's character, Sam Wilson, now officially dons the mantle of Captain America following the events of 'The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.'