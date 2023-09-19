Legendary film maker Syed Salahuddin Zaki passes away

Eminent film maker Syed Salahuddin Zaki died at a hospital in the capital on last night. He breathed his last United Hospital at around 11:53 pm on Monday night, family sources confirmed the news, reports BSS.

Zaki’s physical condition deteriorated suddenly after 10:00 pm on Monday night as he was staying at his residence at Dhanmondi since afternoon.

The film director was shifted to the hospital immediately and then the duty doctor declared him dead.

He was survived a son and a daughter-- both are now expatriates in Canada. The decision of his burial would be taken after returning of his children.