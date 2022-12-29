Marvel announces ‘Stan Lee’ documentary coming to life in 2023

In the recently released video, a few of Stan Lee’s minor roles and guest appearances in cinema are seen. The joyous montage ends with a zoom-out that gradually shows an image of the multi-talented inventor.
Lee is most known for developing adored characters like Spider-Man, the Hulk, Iron Man, Captain America, the Avengers, and more while working with other writer-artists like Jack Kirby and Steve Ditko. Lee maintained his relationship with Marvel even after leaving the company in the 1990s by serving as an executive producer on Marvel-produced films and cameo appearances.
According to Variety, Genius Brands International established a new online store with three limited-edition Lee-branded collections earlier this month to celebrate Lee’s 100th birthday.
The entertainment firm has agreed to co-executive produce the “Stan Lee” documentary. It is the owner of the name, voice, likeness, signature, and licencing of intellectual property linked to Lee.