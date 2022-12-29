Marvel announces ‘Stan Lee’ documentary coming to life in 2023

Yes... you read it right! The ‘Stan Lee’ documentary comes to life in 2023 via Disney Plus.

On Wednesday, Marvel Entertainment tweeted a 25-second video confirming the debut of a Stan Lee documentary on Disney+ in 2023. The news coincides with the late comic creator’s 100th birthday.

“100 years of dreaming. 100 years of creating. 100 years of Stan Lee,” Marvel Entertainment wrote in a caption that accompanied the teaser. “Stan Lee, an Original documentary, is streaming 2023 on @DisneyPlus.”