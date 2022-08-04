Directors 'shocked' by axing of $90m 'Batgirl' film

The directors of ‘Batgirl’ said Wednesday they were "shocked" that the $90 million superhero film had been axed by the studio and will now not be released in any format.

Warner Bros and Discovery announced they were shelving the movie adaptation of the DC Comics character, which was to star Leslie Grace in the title role, alongside Michael Keaton as Batman, preventing it from being seen in either theaters or on streaming platform HBO Max.

"We are saddened and shocked by the news. We still can't believe it," directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah wrote on Instagram.