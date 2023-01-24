Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty ties knot with cricketer KL Rahul

It was a joyous occasion at the Shetty household as yesterday was D-day!

Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty has tied the knot with cricketer KL Rahul. Suniel Shetty stepped out of his Khandala farmhouse with his son Ahan Shetty and interacted with the paparazzi. He also gave the official confirmation of the news.

While talking about the wedding function, Suniel Shetty said, "The wedding has been officiated. And, I’ve officially become a father-in-law.”