Poster of ‘Mujib-The Making of a Nation’ released

Speaking about the film, director Shyam Benegal said that it has been a tough task for him to bring Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s towering life on the screen.
“Mujib–The Making of a Nation” remains a very emotional film for me to bring Bangabandhu’s towering life on reel is a tough task; we have portrayed his character in an uncompromising way. Mujib remained a great friend of India. We hope the poster connects with the audiences,” he added.
Expressing happiness over working on this feature film, he said it has always been a fruitful association working with NFDC since its inception and now collaborating with BFDC was a joyful experience.
Managing Director, NFDC, Ravinder Bhakar, informed that “NFDC has pioneered films by legendary directors who are renowned the world over even today to be associated with Shyam Benegal once again for this project is a great pleasure for the Corporation.
He hoped that the film “Mujib – The Making of a Nation” shall be a landmark film in NFDC’s history.
Managing Director, Bangladesh Film Development Corporation (BFDC), Nuzhat Yeasmin, said that she was overwhelmed to see the film in the light of the day. “Mujib – The Making of a Nation is an emotion for us”.
Actor Arifin Shuvoo, who plays the key-role of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman said, “Fascinated to be playing the role of Mujib. This is a dream come true. I am honoured to be a part of this iconic project and to be directed by the legend himself, Shyam Benegal Ji”.
“No words to express how big this feature film is for me and for my nation. I felt the warmth and great hospitality during the production of the film in India. Hopeful that I have justified the role and the audiences will connect with me and love the film, the way they love Bangabandhu,” Shuvoo said.
The film was extensively shot in India and Bangladesh, abiding with all the health guidelines amidst the Covid-19 pandemic. The production of the film concluded in December 2021.
Arifin Shuvoo, a Bangladeshi film actor and popular television personality plays the role of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in the film.
The star cast includes Nusrat Imrose Tisha, Fazlur Rahman Babu, Chanchal Chowdhury and Nusraat Faria. The script of the film is written by Atul Tiwari and Shama Zaidi.