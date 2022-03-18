Poster of ‘Mujib-The Making of a Nation’ released

The poster of “Mujib–The Making of a Nation”, a biopic on Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the founding father of Bangladesh, was released on Thursday marking the 102nd birth anniversary of the great Bengali of all times, reports BSS.

Shyam Benegal, director of the film, being made jointly by India and Bangladesh, formally released the poster at a ceremony at National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) in Mumbai, according to a statement issued by the Indian Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in the evening.