Dark, lustful and complex: It's a woman's world at Cannes

From a sex offender to far-from-perfect mothers and girls unabashedly exploring their sexuality, this year's Cannes Film Festival has thrown out the stereotype of the one-dimensional female character.

Cinema has long stood accused of ignoring women's inner lives and complexities, or telling a story through the male gaze.

However, men and their opinions were relegated to a secondary role in many films at the world's leading industry shindig.

In ‘May December’, Julianne Moore plays a woman who had a sexual relationship with a 13-year-old boy -- now her husband -- and is in denial years later over her wrongdoing.

A loving mother, but also a registered sex offender, the film sees her character grappling with buried crimes, in the role alongside Natalie Portman.