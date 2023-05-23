'The Idol' scandalises Cannes with kink and toxic fame

Cannes festivalgoers got a peek at the first episodes of new HBO series ‘The Idol’, which shocked critics on Tuesday with its overtly sexual scenes.

Hollywood megastars have swarmed the French Riviera film festival since it kicked off a week ago, and Scarlett Johansson and Tom Hanks are set to attend the premiere of ‘Asteroid City’ on Tuesday.

It is the latest concoction from the king of quirkiness, Wes Anderson, whose tale of a remote Western town being visited by an alien has a celeb-packed cast that also includes Steve Carell and Edward Norton.

But the festival was still digesting its late-night screening of the first two episodes of ‘The Idol’, HBO's new series starring Lily-Rose Depp, daughter of Johnny Depp.