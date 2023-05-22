Glamour and grit with The Weeknd and Ken Loach at Cannes

Competition for the coveted Palme d'Or remains open in Cannes as the film festival enters its second week, with well-known directors including previous laureates Wim Wenders, Nanni Moretti and Ken Loach on the programme.

There will also be glamour, with Canadian singer-songwriter Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye and actress Lily-Rose Depp, daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis, expected on the red carpet Monday.

They are starring in ‘The Idol’ -- a highly anticipated TV series from Sam Levinson, the director of ‘Euphoria’ -- the first two episodes of which will be shown in a world premiere on the Croisette.

The jury, which has already seen 11 of the 21 films in the running, is about to discover ‘Club Zero’ by Austria's Jessica Hausner and ‘Dead Leaves’ by Finland's Aki Kaurismaki.