23rd Dhaka International Film Festival begins today

The 23rd Dhaka International Film Festival (DIFF) is beginning today, Saturday. The festival will showcase 220 films from 75 countries with the slogan “Better Film, Better Audience, Better Society.”

The flagship yearly film festival of Bangladesh, this year’s nine-day festival in six venues in Dhaka will become a rendezvous for many local and foreign filmmakers, artistes, critics, and film enthusiasts, where Bangladesh will be represented through 44 films.

Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology adviser Nahid Islam will inaugurate the festival as the chief guest at the main auditorium of the Bangladesh National Museum at 4:00 pm this afternoon.

Chinese ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen and the Chinese Film Administration's international director Shu Yang will join the inauguration ceremony as the special guests. Festival committee executive member and Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission chairman Jalal Ahmed will preside over the opening ceremony.