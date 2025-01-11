23rd Dhaka International Film Festival begins today
The 23rd Dhaka International Film Festival (DIFF) is beginning today, Saturday. The festival will showcase 220 films from 75 countries with the slogan “Better Film, Better Audience, Better Society.”
The flagship yearly film festival of Bangladesh, this year’s nine-day festival in six venues in Dhaka will become a rendezvous for many local and foreign filmmakers, artistes, critics, and film enthusiasts, where Bangladesh will be represented through 44 films.
Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology adviser Nahid Islam will inaugurate the festival as the chief guest at the main auditorium of the Bangladesh National Museum at 4:00 pm this afternoon.
Chinese ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen and the Chinese Film Administration's international director Shu Yang will join the inauguration ceremony as the special guests. Festival committee executive member and Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission chairman Jalal Ahmed will preside over the opening ceremony.
A press conference was arranged at Dhaka Club on Thursday where DIFF director Ahmed Muztaba Jamal, festival committee chairperson Kishwar Kamal, Asian Competition Section Jury Board member actor Ilias Kanchan, festival committee executive Member and Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission chairman Jalal Ahmed, festival committee member Journalist Rafikuzzaman, master class and media in-charge Bidhan Riberu, and director of Women in Cinema Conference Sadia Khalid Reeti briefed the journalists.
“Since 1992, the Rainbow Film Society has been organising the Dhaka International Film Festival with support from different organisations. Unfortunately, the support is decreasing day by day. To continue this acclaimed festival in the future, we need proper financial assistance from the government, eminent members and corporations in society, which is the driving force behind every other successful film festival across the world,” Ahmed Muztaba Zamal said at the press conference.
The festival this year will open with the Chinese science fiction comedy film ‘Moon Man,’ co-written and directed by Zhang Chiyu, and China will be the ‘Country Focus’ at this year’s festival. Popular Bangladeshi band Joler Gaan will perform during the inauguration ceremony.
Moviegoers will be welcomed at different venues of the 23rd edition of this annual film festival, including Bangladesh National Museum, Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy (BSA), Alliance Française de Dhaka (AFD), Green University of Bangladesh, and North South University in the capital.
The films will be screened under the Asian Competition Section, Retrospective Section, Bangladesh Panorama, Wide Angle, Cinema of the World, Children's Film, Spiritual Films, Short and Independent Film, and Women's Film Session.
Central Women's University vice-chancellor Parveen Hasan will be present as the chief guest on the opening day of the '11th International Women Filmmakers Conference' at Dhaka Club’s Samson Lounge at 9:30 am on 12 January, which will be chaired by DIFF chairperson Kishwar Kamal.
ActionAid Bangladesh country director Farah Kabir and Chinese film director and writer Zhang Yudi will be special guests at the conference. Commemorating the martyrs of the July-August uprising, seven short films will be screened at this year’s DIFF on 12, 15, 16 and 17 January.
The venues for these screenings are the Sufia Kamal Auditorium of the National Museum, the Green University of Bangladesh auditorium, the National Art Gallery auditorium of the Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy, and the auditorium of North South University, respectively.
Apart from this, a unique painting exhibition is being organised at the La Galerie of Alliance Française de Dhaka (AFD) from 9 to 17 January, as part of the festival. It will include works by both new and veteran artists.
The two-day master class is going to be held for the third time at DIFF on 17 and 18 January this year. Chinese writer and film director Zhang Yudi, Serbian film scholar professor Dragen Milinkovic, Norwegian film producer and distributor Augie Hoffert, and Bangladeshi cinematographer Rashed Zaman will conduct this master class, to be held at the cineplex auditorium of the National Museum.
Cultural affairs adviser Mostafa Sarwar Farooki will be the chief guest of the 23rd DIFF’s concluding ceremony at the National Museum on 19 January.