Video

Photo

Interview

Movies

Jimmy Kimmel to host Oscars for fourth time

AFP
Los Angles
TV host Jimmy Kimmel speaks on stage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, on 12 March, 2023. Late-night comedian Jimmy Kimmel is returning -- again -- to host the Oscars for a fourth time, organizers said on 15 November, 2023.
AFP

Late-night comedian Jimmy Kimmel is returning -- again -- to host the Oscars for a fourth time, organisers said Wednesday.

Kimmel will preside over Hollywood's biggest awards show for the second consecutive year, after television ratings rebounded at last year's well-reviewed ceremony.

"I always dreamed of hosting the Oscars exactly four times," joked Kimmel, in a statement issued by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and broadcaster ABC.

In this file photo taken on 12 September, 2022 Talk show host Jimmy Kimmel arrives for the 74th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. Late-night comedian Jimmy Kimmel will host the Oscars for a third time, organizers said 7 November. 2022, as Hollywood's biggest award show tries to leave behind the controversy still swirling around its most recent edition.
AFP

Oscars executive producers Raj Kapoor and Katy Mullan hailed Kimmel as "one of the all-time great Oscars hosts," praising his "perfect blend of humanity and humor."

The 96th Oscars will be held on 10 March at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Kimmel previously hosted the show in 2017 -- a ceremony that ended with the infamous mix-up that saw ‘La La Land’ accidentally named best picture -- and 2018.

Host Jimmy Kimmel closes the show at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. Photo: Reuters

He was brought back for the 2023 edition. Kimmel was widely viewed as a safe pair of hands -- much needed, as the previous year's ceremony had featured Will Smith slapping Chris Rock on stage for cracking a joke about his wife.

The ceremony in March kicked off with Kimmel being lowered onto the stage as two US Navy jets flew over the theater, and at one point featured the host accompanied to the podium by a miniature emotional support donkey.

Also Read

Taylor Swift, The Weeknd invited to join Oscars panel

Oscars television ratings increased for the second year in a row, as 18.7 million viewers tuned in to watch hit sci-fi flick ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ dominate the proceedings.

The upward trend is a welcome shot in the arm for live awards shows, which have been shedding viewers more broadly as they compete for eyeballs with streamers and social media highlight clips.

This year, Hollywood is scrambling to recover from the first dual strikes by actors and writers in 60 years, which brought the industry to a near-standstill for months.

Follow the Google news channel to get Prothom Alo's latest news
Read more from Movies