Jimmy Kimmel to host Oscars for fourth time

Late-night comedian Jimmy Kimmel is returning -- again -- to host the Oscars for a fourth time, organisers said Wednesday.

Kimmel will preside over Hollywood's biggest awards show for the second consecutive year, after television ratings rebounded at last year's well-reviewed ceremony.

"I always dreamed of hosting the Oscars exactly four times," joked Kimmel, in a statement issued by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and broadcaster ABC.