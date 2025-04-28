'Godfather' director Coppola bags lifetime achievement award

Multiple Oscar-winner Francis Ford Coppola picked up a lifetime achievement award on Saturday at a star-studded ceremony which praised his "fearless" attitude to filmmaking.

The 86-year-old director of classics including 'The Godfather' and 'Apocalypse Now' received a trophy from fellow filmmaking legends Steven Spielberg and George Lucas, who lauded him for fighting the system and redefining American cinema.

'Star Wars' creator Lucas recalled Coppola telling him "don't be afraid of jumping off cliffs," while Spielberg hailed the "fearless" director and said that 'The Godfather' was "the greatest American film ever made."