Jude vs Johnny: battle of two kings at Cannes

It's a tale of two kings at Cannes, as Jude Law's demonic performance as Henry VIII wowed critics on Monday, just days after Johnny Depp's "comeback" as France's Louis XV.

Fat, fuming and with a stomach-turning infection in his leg, Law's version of the 16th century monarch in ‘Firebrand’, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival, is one of the more disgusting tyrants ever put on film but has made him an immediate awards contender.

To recreate the atmosphere, Law said he went to a perfume-maker who mixed up the smell of "puss, blood, fecal matter and sweat" for him to use.

His co-star Alicia Vikander, who plays Henry's sixth and final wife Catherine Parr, joked that the camera and boom operators were struggling not to puke from the smell.