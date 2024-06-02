'The journey was meant to be like this': Anasuya Sengupta reflects on Cannes big win

In an extraordinary moment for Indian cinema, Anasuya Sengupta has etched her name in history by becoming the first Indian actor to win the coveted Best Actress award at the 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival.

Her stellar performance in 'The Shameless,' a gripping film directed by Bulgarian filmmaker Konstantin Bojanov, captivated audiences and critics alike, earning accolades and applause on the international stage.

Speaking at a press conference in Mumbai following the momentous win, Sengupta reflected on the arduous journey that led to this triumph.

She remarked, "The journey was meant to be like this, and I was lucky that I got this movie and this team. We did all of this together. "Even though I received the award, it's a significant victory for the team and the country, which is why everyone is so happy. It's a win for all of us."