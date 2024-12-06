Mehazabien to debut on silver screen with ‘Priyo Maloti’
Actress and model Mehazabien Chowdhury will make her silver screen debut in the film ‘Priyo Maloti’, which is set for an upcoming release.
The film is a joint production from Frames Per Second and the OTT platform Chorki.
Chorki announced the theatrical release on its verified Facebook page on Thursday, confirming that ‘Priyo Maloti’ will soon hit the cinema halls. The announcement came in April this year.
Shankha Dasgupta directed ‘Priyo Maloti’, wrote the story, and penned the screenplay. Mehazabien stars in the title role. Reflecting on her upcoming theatrical debut, Mehazabien shared her emotional thoughts on the start of her career.
“From the beginning, the audience has supported me. From my early days until now, they have accepted and loved almost all of my stories and characters. I have come this far thanks to their love, and I believe the audience will come to the theatres to watch my debut and enjoy it,” Mehazabien said.
The film has already been screened at the Cairo International Film Festival and the International Film Festival of India. Selected for two prestigious festivals, ‘Priyo Maloti’ received praise from international viewers who easily connected with the story’s domestic context.
Shankha, an acclaimed television director, makes his debut as a filmmaker with ‘Priyo Maloti’. Speaking about the film, he said, “The story of ‘Priyo Maloti’ depicts a lost life that everyone can relate to. The world is changing; reforms are taking place everywhere, and my films reflect this call for reform. I hope the audience will reflect on the movie and appreciate what we have created.”
CEO of Chorki Redoan Rony said, “Theatre needs a variety of stories. Realistic, story-driven movies should accompany blockbuster films, and ‘Priyo Maloti’ represents our daily lives. It tells a story about what happens in our world.”
“Everyone’s favourite actress, Mehazabien, is coming to the big screen, and we can see the audience’s excitement for the film. We will announce the release date soon,” he added.
Mehazabien plays a lower-middle-class, resilient woman in ‘Priyo Maloti’, sharing the screen with Nader Chowdhury, Azad Abul Kalam, Shahjahan Samrat, Rizvi Riju, and others. The film was shot in various locations, including Dhaka and Barisal, between September and October last year.