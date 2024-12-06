Mehazabien to debut on silver screen with ‘Priyo Maloti’

Actress and model Mehazabien Chowdhury will make her silver screen debut in the film ‘Priyo Maloti’, which is set for an upcoming release.

The film is a joint production from Frames Per Second and the OTT platform Chorki.

Chorki announced the theatrical release on its verified Facebook page on Thursday, confirming that ‘Priyo Maloti’ will soon hit the cinema halls. The announcement came in April this year.