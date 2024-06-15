People would learn something from this story: Mehazabien

Celebrated actress of the small screen Mehazabien Chowdhury has been doing less number of dramas for quite a few years now. Her latest drama ‘Ananya’ was aired on 16 December last year. She hasn’t worked in another drama since then.

Finally, she has done a drama named ‘Tithi Dor’ for the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha. The shooting has wrapped up in Dhaka city and adjacent areas on 10 June. The character Mehazabien is playing in the drama is named ‘Nishat’.

Talking about the project, Mehazabien said, "Preparations for the project have been going on for a long time. Actually it was supposed to be made during last Eid but, it couldn’t be possible at that time. I thought this to be important for Eid this time because of the storyline of the drama."