People would learn something from this story: Mehazabien
Celebrated actress of the small screen Mehazabien Chowdhury has been doing less number of dramas for quite a few years now. Her latest drama ‘Ananya’ was aired on 16 December last year. She hasn’t worked in another drama since then.
Finally, she has done a drama named ‘Tithi Dor’ for the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha. The shooting has wrapped up in Dhaka city and adjacent areas on 10 June. The character Mehazabien is playing in the drama is named ‘Nishat’.
Talking about the project, Mehazabien said, "Preparations for the project have been going on for a long time. Actually it was supposed to be made during last Eid but, it couldn’t be possible at that time. I thought this to be important for Eid this time because of the storyline of the drama."
"Many people from our surroundings are struggling with all different sorts of problems. Some are becoming depressed from this and it’s spreading like a disease among people. At least someone would get to know and learn something from this type of stories. It can also create a sense of awareness. The story is relevant for the current time and that’s why we did this project."
Mehazabien said that people in this society fail to handle stress in of a number of situations. From that frustration, some wind down the road of suicide at some point. They feel suicide is the only solution. This problem is affecting the family as well as the society. The story of the drama moves along that same line.
This actress remarked, “The content seemed more relatable for girls of the present time. However, it wouldn’t be right to say only girls because actually it is relatable for all. Every single person deals with suicidal tendency from depression at some point in their life. This is a fact.”
Speaking on the topic of working in a drama after a break of several years, Mehazabien commented, "This is how I want to keep working now. I have worked in variety of stories. Now I look for different types of stories that I haven’t worked in before."
"Whenever I find something of my likings in the lookout I take the shot. For example, I found the story of this drama just the same way. If I find projects with good plots or scope to tell good stories I’ll do one or two projects every year."
While Mehazabien has been working in fewer dramas she is actually taking her time to work in web films and web series. She said that the work of a web film has already been completed. The name of the film, the director, the release date along with other details will be informed by the production house in time.
The script of the drama ‘Tithi Dor’ is written by Jahan Sultana while Vicky Zahed is the director. Director Vicky Zahed said that the drama is supposed to be broadcast on Channel I as part of the channel’s Eid programme.