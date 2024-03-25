Mehazabien returning with Eid drama

Actress Mehazabien Chowdhury has been away from dramas for the last two years. She didn’t appear in any new drama even on Eid. She acted only in one drama named ‘Ananya’ in this break.

After the drama aired on 16 December, it garnered much acclaim. Finally, this actress will be seen in a new drama on this Eid after two years.

Mehazabien said, “I haven’t worked in an Eid drama in the last two years. Although some old dramas aired on Eid in the last two years, audience still make request for new works. If everything goes alright I wish to work in a drama on this Eid-ul-Fitr.”

However, Mehjabeen did not want to reveal details about the name of the drama, her co-stars and the director yet.