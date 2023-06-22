Top French court drops rape case against filmmaker Luc Besson

France's top appeals court on Wednesday rejected a request to reopen a rape claim against film director Luc Besson, ending one of the most high-profile cases to emerge in the country's MeToo movement against sexual assault.

Dutch-Belgian actress Sand Van Roy accused Besson, director of ‘The Fifth Element’ and ‘Leon’ -- of raping her during a two-year on-off relationship, and filed a complaint against him in May 2018.