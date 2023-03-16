Navalny thankful for Oscar, praises people opposing war

"I dedicate my entire contribution to this film to honest and courageous people across the world who day after day find the strength to confront the monster of dictatorship and its constant companion, war," Navalny said on Twitter.

"I am, of course, terribly glad, but while rejoicing, I try not to forget that it wasn't me who won the Oscar," he said.

He thanked the team who made the movie inlcuding Canadian director Daniel Roher, Navalny's long-time ally Maria Pevchikh and Bellingcat investigative journalist Christo Grozev.