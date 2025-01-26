Saif’s and Karina’s statements inconsistent; who’s lying
The case filed in connection to the attack on Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan seems to be growing more complicated day by day. The police had already recorded Saif Ali Khan’s wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s statement earlier. Recently, they recorded Saif’s statement as well. However, some inconsistencies have been spotted between their statements.
Apart from that a few other questions are also revolving around this high profile case. Muhammad Shariful Islam, the person accused in the case of attack on Saif was sent into remand for five days on Friday.
Overall, the Saif Ali Khan attack case has taken a new turn. Discussions have erupted about the statements given by Saif and Kareena. The police recorded Saif’s statement this Thursday. And, Saif’s statement has been found to be inconsistent with the statement of his wife Kareena.
Saif Ali Khan told the police that on the night of the attack, 15 January,he was on the 11th floor of his housing.
The actor said that he and Kareena together went to Jeh (their son Jehangir)’s room hearing their son’s nanny Eliyama Philip scream on the night of 15 January. On the other hand, Kareena said Saif had gone to Jeh’s room alone while she arrived at the scene afterwards.
Accused Shariful would remain in police custody under Saif Ali Khan’s case till 29 January. There will also be a forensic test of Saif’s attacker. The police appealed for running a forensic test to identify the accused person Friday at the Bandra court and the court gave permission.
Investigating officer (IO) of the attack on Saif Ali Khan case, Ajay Lingurkar told the court on Friday that they have recovered the weapon that was used during the attack on Saif. However, from where or from whom did the accused buy the weapon is yet to be investigated, he said.
The investigating officer said that a ‘facial recognition’ of the accused is necessary. The shoes worn by the accused at the time of the incident are yet to be recovered and the size of that to be matched, said the investigation officer. The police said that they will also investigate who were in contact with the attacker.
The police officer claimed that Shariful is not cooperating with their investigation in any way. Shariful is not breaking his silence on the matter of who were in contact with him, said IO Ajay Lingurkar.
Public prosecutor Prasad Joshi told journalists that the police must investigate who helped Shariful in getting Adhaar Card and PAN CARD made under the name of ‘Bijoy Das’. Plus, Shariful’s face needs to be matched with the man seen in the CCTV camera footage.
Meanwhile, defendant Shariful’s lawyer Sandeep Sherkhane asked the question, “Why did the actor’s family delay in taking proper action following the attack?”
He raised the question, why did the actor’s family not call the police helpline number at 100 and why did the actor’s family take 45 minutes to report the attack to the police?
Lawyer Sandeep also questioned why didn’t Saif’s family phone their neighbours or why didn’t they seek help from them. And, why wasn’t there any of his family members with him at the time of the actor going to the hospital. The lawyer argued that the reason for such a long delay was that the attack on the actor was not too serious.