Saif’s and Karina’s statements inconsistent; who’s lying

The case filed in connection to the attack on Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan seems to be growing more complicated day by day. The police had already recorded Saif Ali Khan’s wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s statement earlier. Recently, they recorded Saif’s statement as well. However, some inconsistencies have been spotted between their statements.

Apart from that a few other questions are also revolving around this high profile case. Muhammad Shariful Islam, the person accused in the case of attack on Saif was sent into remand for five days on Friday.

Overall, the Saif Ali Khan attack case has taken a new turn. Discussions have erupted about the statements given by Saif and Kareena. The police recorded Saif’s statement this Thursday. And, Saif’s statement has been found to be inconsistent with the statement of his wife Kareena.