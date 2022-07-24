'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' teaser introduces Namor, film to release in November

The Comic-Con crowd was taken to Wakanda on Saturday by Marvel after an emotional first look at the upcoming sequel to 'Black Panther' was released.

According to sources, 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' is filmmaker Ryan Coogler's follow-up to his 2018 film that became a cultural touchstone and earned a best picture nomination at the Oscars.

He wrote a sequel for 'Panther' star Chadwick Boseman, but the actor died in 2020 after privately battling colon cancer. So, the filmmaker got to work on how to move forward while honoring Boseman's legacy.