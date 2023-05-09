Aamir Khan all set for 11 days meditation course in Kathmandu

It's meditation time for actor Aamir Khan. On Sunday morning, the actor visited Kathmandu to undergo 11 days Vipassana meditation course.

He will stay at the Nepal Vipassana Centre in Budhanilkantha, Kathmandu, for at least 11 days. It is one of Kathmandu's most prominent meditation centres, located on the outskirts of the city. It provides 10-day meditation classes.