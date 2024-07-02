Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan to be honoured at Locarno Film Festival

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan will be felicitated with the lifetime achievement award, the Pardo alla Carriera at the 2024 Locarno Film Festival. On Tuesday, the organisers of the festival shared this update. The award will pay tribute to SRK's remarkable contribution to Indian cinema.

Speaking about the honour, Giona A Nazzaro, artistic director in a statement said, "To welcome a living legend like Shah Rukh Khan to Locarno is a dream come true! The wealth and breadth of his contribution to Indian cinema is unprecedented. Khan is a king who has never lost touch with the audience that crowned him."