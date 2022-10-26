Judge permits Harvey Weinstein’s former assistant to testify in sexual assault case

She claims that while they were discussing scripts in a late-night meeting, Weinstein asked her to massage him, pushed her up against the bed, and removed her tights before she was able to flee. Weinstein disputes that the assault ever took place, as per Variety.

Chiu confided in her colleague Zelda Perkins, who was 25 at the time, soon after the alleged incident. Together, the two women took their dispute with Miramax to the next level, retained legal counsel, and were coerced into signing an NDA in exchange for a monetary settlement. They required Miramax to include provisions in their settlement that they hoped would shield other women from his conduct at work.

Chiu kept quiet for more than 20 years out of concern for her family’s safety. She finally spoke out in a New York Times op-ed in 2019. Following Weinstein’s conviction, after a jury found him guilty of rape and sexual assault in his New York case in 2020, Chiu violated her NDA to conduct a lengthy interview with Variety.