Toronto festival drops Russian war film screenings over threats

The Toronto International Film Festival said Thursday it was pausing all upcoming screenings of controversial documentary ‘Russians at War’ after receiving "significant threats."

"We have been made aware of significant threats to festival operations and public safety," festival organizers said in a statement, pointing to reports it received "indicating potential activity in the coming days that pose significant risk."

"This is an unprecedented move for TIFF," read the statement, adding: "Given the severity of these concerns, we cannot proceed as planned."