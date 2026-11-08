Pori Moni served legal notice demanding unconditional apology over court incident

The notice asks Pori Moni to refrain entirely in future from all forms of obscene language or dialogue, threats, obscene acting, gestures and dancing, as well as anything else that has no artistic or educational value.

Addressing the president and general secretary of the Bangladesh Film Artistes’ Association, the legal notice says they must issue a show-cause notice to Pori Moni and take necessary disciplinary action against her within seven days of receiving it. Otherwise, the person who issued the notice will take the necessary legal steps under the present laws.

The legal notice alleges that Pori Moni surrendered to the court and secured bail in a case filed by businessman Nasir Uddin Mahmud. That day, at around 11:40 am, as she got out of her car and headed towards the courtroom, a scuffle broke out between her security guards and journalists who tried to take photographs and videos of her.