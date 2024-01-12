Netflix pulls Indian culinary drama after religious backlash

A popular newly released Indian film was pulled from Netflix on Thursday after a backlash from Hindu activists for its depictions of meat-eating and inter-religious romance.

"Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food" was taken down just weeks after its premiere in the latest instance of digital entertainment platforms in India canning controversial projects.

The film, which was the second-most watched Netflix feature in India the day before its removal, centres on the daughter of a Hindu priest who aspires to become the country's top chef.

In the process she abandons the strict vegetarianism of her upbringing -- controversial because many upper-caste Hindus abstain from eating meat.