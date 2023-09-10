Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone's 'Poor Things' wins Venice top prize

The Golden Lion in Venice was awarded Saturday to a hilarious and shockingly explicit reworking of Frankenstein, ‘Poor Things’, starring Emma Stone as a sex-mad reanimated corpse, which had festival-goers in stitches.

An ongoing Hollywood strike may have robbed Venice of its usual bevy of stars, but its strong selection showed the world's oldest film festival was still a launchpad for Oscar contenders.

‘Poor Things’ by Greek director Yorgos Lanthimos was labelled an "instant classic" by critics. It looks set to repeat the success of his 2018 film ‘The Favourite’, which won two awards in Venice on its way to a string of international prizes.