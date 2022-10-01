‘Pushpa’ changed the perspective of me as an actor across country: Rashmika

The actress recently spoke about the films that changed her career and said, "First is 'Kirik Party', which is my debut Kannada film, next is 'Geeta Govindam' which got so many eyes on me as a performer and after that is 'Pushpa'. It changed the perception of me as an actor across the country."

"I was never an actor. I am still in a phase where I am exploring myself. So for me, being a public figure is still a new concept," she added.