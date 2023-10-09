Shah Rukh Khan's security increased after death threats

The Maharashtra government has increased the security of Shah Rukh Khan to the Y+ category after he allegedly received death threats.

According to Maharashtra police, he had given a written complaint to the state government that he had been receiving death threat calls after the films 'Pathaan' and 'Jawan'.

Earlier, SRK was provided security by two police constables, apart from this he was accompanied by his own personal security guard. Now his security has been raised to a Y+ category on the recommendations of the High Power Committee.

Shah Rukh Khan will now be accompanied by a team of 6 trained commandos of the state's VIP security unit at all times.