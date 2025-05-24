Cannes closes with Iranian, Ukrainian films tipped for glory

The Cannes Festival draws to a close on Saturday, with a wry Iranian film about political prisoners and a Ukrainian-directed drama about despotism among the frontrunners to pick up the Palme d'Or top prize.

After almost a fortnight of glamorous red carpets and some politics, French actor Juliette Binoche and her jury will announce the winner from the 22 films vying for one of the world's most prestigious cinema awards.

The best-reviewed contenders include Iranian director Jafar Panahi's 'It Was Just an Accident' and Ukrainian director Sergei Loznitsa's study of despotism in 'Two Prosecutors'.

On the last day of screenings, Britain's The Guardian newspaper gave a rare five-star review to 'Young Mothers', a sensitive portrait of teen mothers by Belgium's two-time Palme d'Or winners Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne.