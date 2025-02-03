Kendrick Lamar wins best record and song Grammys for 'Not Like Us'

Kendrick Lamar on Sunday won the Grammys for Record and Song of the Year for his smash diss track 'Not Like Us', one of a series of tracks from the Los Angeles-area native that skewer hip-hop rival Drake.

Lamar's scathing song was released as part of a lengthy feud with the Canadian rapper. The Record of the Year prize honor the overall performance of a song, while Song of the Year recognizes songwriting.

On the night, he won in all five categories in which he was nominated, all for 'Not Like Us'. The others were best rap song and performance, as well as best music video.