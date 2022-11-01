Taylor Swift makes US song charts history with 'Midnights'

The last artist to come close was Drake, who took nine of the coveted spots in September 2021.

"10 out of 10 of the Hot 100??? On my 10th album??? I AM IN SHAMBLES," tweeted Swift, with a nod to her devoted fan base's love of searching for hidden clues in her content including titles, numbers and dates.

Swift released the highly anticipated 'Midnights' -- her 10th studio album -- on 21 October, which also debuted at the top of Billboard's main albums chart with the biggest week for a release since Adele's '25' in 2015.