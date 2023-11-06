Nachiketa Live in Dhaka: Celebrating 30 years of iconic music

“In 1993, Nachiketa's debut solo album ‘Ei Besh Bhalo Aachhi’ was released, and his 30-year musical journey was commemorated with a musical event in Kolkata. Back in June this year I went to Kolkata to work with him, and I proposed the event to him as we grew up listening to him and he has a large fan following in Bangladesh,” said Aajob Karkhana and Aajob Records founder as well as CEO, Joy Shahriar.

“He then agreed to perform and we are now just a few days away to witness him performing for our audiences live in Dhaka. I will open the event and perform which will be a great honour for me as an artist and this will be a remarkable achievement for my career,” Joy Shahriar, also known to the music lovers in Bangladesh for many of his popular songs including ‘Shotti Bolchhi’, expressed his excitement.