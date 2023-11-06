Nachiketa Live in Dhaka: Celebrating 30 years of iconic music

West Bengal’s popular singer Nachiketa Chakraborty is all set to mesmerise his countless listeners in Bangladesh after a long hiatus, marking the 30th anniversary of his iconic music career, reports UNB.
The eminent artist, widely revered for his fan-favourite tracks such as ‘She Prothom Prem Amar Nilanjana’, ‘Sonali Prantore’, ‘Jokhon Somoy Thomke Daray’ and more, will perform at a music event on 10 November, Friday, at the Krishibid Institution Bangladesh (KIB) auditorium in the capital.
With the release of his debut album ‘Ei Besh Bhalo Aachhi’ in 1993, the renowned Bengali singer, songwriter, and composer embarked on a triumphant musical career, winning over avid admirers in West Bengal and Bangladesh.
This event titled ‘Nachiketa Live in Dhaka with Joy Shahriar’, will mark the 30th anniversary of his musical journey, organised by Aajob Karkhana and Aajob Records. The revered singer also confirmed this event on his official social media handles.
“In 1993, Nachiketa's debut solo album ‘Ei Besh Bhalo Aachhi’ was released, and his 30-year musical journey was commemorated with a musical event in Kolkata. Back in June this year I went to Kolkata to work with him, and I proposed the event to him as we grew up listening to him and he has a large fan following in Bangladesh,” said Aajob Karkhana and Aajob Records founder as well as CEO, Joy Shahriar.
“He then agreed to perform and we are now just a few days away to witness him performing for our audiences live in Dhaka. I will open the event and perform which will be a great honour for me as an artist and this will be a remarkable achievement for my career,” Joy Shahriar, also known to the music lovers in Bangladesh for many of his popular songs including ‘Shotti Bolchhi’, expressed his excitement.
Tickets for the show are already on sale online at the Get Set Rock website. A total of five tiers of tickets have been released for this event: Silver (BDT 2000), Gold (BDT 3000), Platinum (BDT 5000), Student Silver (BDT 1000) and Student Gold (BDT 2000).
“Given the venue's limited capacity, we had to adjust the pricing accordingly. Nevertheless, we also wanted to provide our younger listeners with an amazing experience, so we put up two exclusive student packages which they can get at the venue by presenting their student ID cards,” Joy added.
The event will welcome the audience from 5:00pm onwards, and the event will start at 6:30pm while the audiences can enter the venue till 8:30pm. Toffee, Go Zayan and Universal Medical College Hospital are the partners of this event.