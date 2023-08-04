Pop star Lizzo denies harassment allegations including weight-shaming

Lizzo on Thursday hit back at allegations she weight-shamed her staff, calling the accusations in a lawsuit leveled by former dancers "as unbelievable as they sound."

Three of the pop star's former dancers filed the suit in Los Angeles, with accusations of labor law violations including descriptions of what their lawyers deem shaming and sexual harassment.

One of the allegations centers around an Amsterdam red-light district sex show which the dancers say they felt pressured to attend. At the show Lizzo pressured her dancers to interact with the nude performers, the suit alleges.