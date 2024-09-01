US rapper Fatman Scoop dead after collapsing on stage

Medical staff apparently attempted to administer CPR while he was still on the stage, according to a video of the incident obtained by celebrity news site TMZ. He was then carried away on a stretcher.

In a post on his Instagram account, his family wrote that "it is with profound sadness and very heavy hearts that we share news of the passing of the legendary and iconic Fatman Scoop."

"Fatman Scoop was known to the world as the undisputed voice of the club. His music made us dance and embrace life with positivity," they wrote.

Scoop's manager Birch Michael confirmed his death on Facebook, writing: "I love you Scoop. Thank you so much for everything you gave to me."