Kaaktaal band wraps up its journey

Kaaktaal, the Dhaka-based experimental band acclaimed for its poetic lyrics and socially driven music, officially announced its disbandment on Saturday night, bringing an end to its four-year journey in the country's independent and mainstream music scene.

The announcement was made through a statement shared on the band’s verified social media pages, where the members expressed their appreciation to fans for their unwavering support.

“We had a fulfilling journey of nearly four years, made possible by all of you who listened and stood by us. It was an experience that exceeded our expectations, and we hope to have left a mark in your memories,” the statement reads.