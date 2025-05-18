Kaaktaal band wraps up its journey
Kaaktaal, the Dhaka-based experimental band acclaimed for its poetic lyrics and socially driven music, officially announced its disbandment on Saturday night, bringing an end to its four-year journey in the country's independent and mainstream music scene.
The announcement was made through a statement shared on the band’s verified social media pages, where the members expressed their appreciation to fans for their unwavering support.
“We had a fulfilling journey of nearly four years, made possible by all of you who listened and stood by us. It was an experience that exceeded our expectations, and we hope to have left a mark in your memories,” the statement reads.
“But the journey ends here, as it no longer brings peace — which was our core reason for making music. We hope both you and we continue to seek and find peace. Godspeed,” the band stated.
Established in 2021, it introduced music as an expressive medium for inmates at Dhaka Central Jail. The founding members — Asif Iqbal (also known as AiA Lemonsky), Nazm Anwr, and Alex Joven — were later joined by Soumya Anindya Riddho and Antar, forming the core lineup.
Known for their introspective songwriting and minimalistic musical arrangements, Kaaktaal carved out a space for emotionally resonant, grassroots-inspired music. Their work attracted a dedicated listenership, drawn to the band's authenticity and socially conscious themes.
During its critically acclaimed four-years-long journey, the band released six albums, including the "Kaaktaal Raw" series and "Karagarer Gaan (Karagar Versions)," reflecting their unique origins and evolving artistic vision.
Among their most recognised tracks were “Rokto Gorom Matha Thanda,” released during the student-led movements against discrimination, as well as “Ei Poth Cholar Gaan” and “Shikkhar Jobanbondi.”
Kaaktaal often performed in unconventional venues, including university campuses and public spaces, favoring an informal and direct approach to live music. This performance style helped the group build a strong grassroots connection with its audience.
With their departure, Kaaktaal left behind a legacy of music rooted in honesty, activism, and emotional depth — qualities that resonated with a generation seeking meaning beyond mainstream sounds.
Fans and admirers of Kaaktaal are grieving on social media with the band's sudden disbanding announcement; however, also expressing their gratitude to the band for thinking out of the box and making quality songs, while keeping their fingers crossed for a possible comeback of the band in near future.