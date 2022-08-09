'Grease' star Olivia Newton-John dies aged 73

Singer Olivia Newton-John, who gained worldwide fame as high school sweetheart Sandy in the hit musical movie "Grease," died on Monday after a 30-year battle with cancer. She was 73.

Newton-John "passed away peacefully at her ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends," said a statement from her husband John Easterling posted on her official social media accounts.

The multiple Grammy-winning entertainer, whose career spanned more than five decades, including chart-topping songs such as "Physical," devoted much of her time in later years to charities after first being diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992.

The British-born and Australian-raised star dedicated a number of albums and concerts to raise funds for research and early detection of the disease, including the construction of a health center named after her in her adopted home Melbourne.

"I don't like to say 'battled,'" a defiant Newton-John told Australia's Channel Seven TV in September 2018 after revealing she had been diagnosed with cancer for a third time.